5 Hospitalized In DWI Golf Cart Simulation Crash At Wildwood National Night Out, Police Say

The impaired operator simulation has been running at the annual event for 20 years, Wildwood police said in a news release.

During one of the course operations Tuesday evening, a speed-governed cart operated by a juvenile and a Wildwood operator left the enclosed course at Fox Park and struck several people, police said.

The City of Wildwood Fire Department was already on scene for the event and immediately began to treat the victims. Four adults and one juvenile were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Three people have been treated and released, while two remain hospitalized as of press time.

"National Night Out, is at its core, a night of building police and community partnership," police said in the release.

" We look forward to the event each year and many of our officers along with their families are in attendance. This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals."

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department (609-522-0222) or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office(609-465-1135).

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.