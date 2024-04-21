46 Dogs Rescued From Fire At Luxury Pet Resort In North Jersey: Police

Police officers from Fairfield, West Caldwell, North Caldwell, and Wayne responded to the Pio Costa Industrial Complex on Bloomfield Avenue in Fairfield around 9:35 p.m. on reports of smoke condition, local police said.

The blaze was reported to be located in building No. 9, which houses multiple businesses, including K9 Resorts Hotel, a full-time dog boarding facility. Officers were able to evacuate many of the dogs being housed in the facility until the smoke condition became unsafe, at which point firefighters took over.

All 46 dogs that were being lodged in the facility were successfully evacuated and moved to a separate facility. They were being checked by veterinarian professionals out of an abundance of caution.

A Fairfield police officer suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

While the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Fire Prevention Bureau, preliminary investigation indicates the heaviest fire damage was in the area of the MR Convenience and Smoke Shop. Several other businesses, including the Eatery Care Kitchen, Bella Art Tattoo, and the K9 Resorts Hotel experienced smoke damage.

West Caldwell, Pine Brook, Wayne, Lincoln Park, North Caldwell, Caldwell, Roseland, and Cedar Grove fire departments responded, as did the West Essex First Aid Squad.

The Fairfield Police Department was working with the Associated Humane Society and representatives from the K9 Resorts to transport all of the dogs to another facility owned by K9 Resorts.

