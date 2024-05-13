$4.35M Mansion On Private NJ Island Comes With Panoramic Views

The 5,000 square foot home, at 41 Island Trl., in Sparta is being listed for $4.35 million. The listing agent is Christine Dehnel of the Re/Max Platinum Group.

Located on Manitou Island, the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home offers charm, privacy and opulence, according to a listing.

The home, which sits on one acre of land, was recently renovated and offers panoramic views of Lake Mohawk along with expansive windows, vaulted ceilings an open-concept living spaces, according to a listing. The home offers a luxury kitchen and a formal dining room, according to the listing.

The home was originally listed in March at $4.5 million, before reducing in price in April. It was last sold in Oct. 2022 for $1.25 million. The home will cost about $57,798 in property taxes and a $28,772 monthly payment.

