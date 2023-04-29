$360K Of THC Heading To NJ From California Seized At Warehouse PA: Authorities

The marijuana products were heading to New Jersey from California, according to a release by the Hampden Township Police Department the day after the seizure.

The pallet of marijuana products included over 900 pounds of THC oils, THC-infused edibles, and smoking devices, according to the release.

Members of the Hampden Township Police Department with the assistance of the DA’s office, PSP, and County DTF officers conducted the seizure at a warehouse in Camp Hill.

No arrests have been made.

