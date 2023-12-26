Man Took LSD Just Before Killing His Friend In South Jersey: Complaint (Update)

Bradley Niesen's girlfriend told authorities that they both did LSD with Tyler Roderick on the 4600 block of High Street in Pennsauken Saturday night, Dec. 23, before Roderick began acting "acting out" and screaming, according to the affidavit for probable cause.

"While this happened, Tyler Roderick choked the victim to unconsciousness, and the victim did not awaken from this," the complaint reads.

Pennsauken police arriving at the scene found Niesen, 31, who was dead, police papers say. Both of Nisen's eyes had petechiae, the complaint says. Petechiae indicates hemorrhaging, according to the National Institute of Health.

In speaking with the detectives, Roderick told police that he choked Niesen to the point of unconsciousness, and that Niesen did not wake up from it, police documents show.

Roderick was charged with aggravated manslaughter on Dec. 24, and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 365-3125 and Pennsauken Police Detective Mark Bristow at (856) 488-0080 ext. 2420. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

