3 Rutgers Students Sexually Attacked By New Brunswick Man: Police

Jose Paulino II, 32, carried out multiple sexual attacks on three Rutgers students on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Paulino is accused of inappropriately touching and harassing two female students on Monday, who separately reported the incidents, Ciccone said alongside New Brunswick Director Anthony Caputo and Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop.

On Halloween night, a third female Rutgers student said a man tried inappropriately touch her, but she managed to get away, authorities said.

The incidents all happened near Bishop Place, Sicard Street, and the intersection of Hamilton Street and Easton Avenue, during the evening hours in the evenings, police said.

An investigation identified Paulino as a suspect, and he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, fourth-degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact, Harassment, and Simple Assault.

On Nov. 1,, Paulino was additionally charged with one count of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Monticello of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217, Sergeant Donovan Robinson of the Rutgers Police Department at 848-932-4845 or Detective Ryan Stolte of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745- 4045.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.