The recent torrential downpours flooded the stretch beneath the NJ TRANSIT tracks on Maple Avenue near the borough train station around noontime Tuesday, June 27, leaving the vehicle stranded in three feet of water.

Glen Rock Motor Unit Police Officer Adam Pyatak was the first responder at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

