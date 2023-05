Three lucky tickets, two sold in Hudson County and one in Mercer County matched all five numbers in the $2 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Friday, May 26. Each winner will receive $696,440.

The tickets were sold at $.99 Cent Global on Central Avenue in Jersey City and a 7-Eleven on Princeton Highstown Road in Princeton Junction.

The winning numbers were: 02, 05, 06, 10, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 02.

