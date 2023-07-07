$2.3M North Jersey Mansion Is 'Contemporary Gem In Historic Town' (Photos)

That's the Morris County farmhouse-turned-mansion, designed by renowned, New Jersey-born architect Richard Meier. He's most well-known for designing the Getty Center in Los Angeles, the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, and San Jose City Hall.

To put it simply, the home at 125 Pleasant Hill Road in Chester Township is a a masterpiece. Built in 1966, O'Zanda served as a farmhouse before Meier rebuilt it (see PDF attachment for more on O'Zanda's history).

Meier's design for O'Zanda took first place in a contest held by Portland Cement Company for the best use of their product.

“Owning a Richard Meier masterpiece is like living in a work of art, and this contemporary gem in the historic township of Chester, New Jersey is no exception,” reads the property’s Zillow listing.

Now up for sale for $2.3M, the historic 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion spans 7,370 square feet. It rests on five acres, offers both indoor and outdoor pools and gardens, and has even been featured in New York Times Magazine and Luxury Home & Living.

The listing agent is Richard Lattmann, of Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty.

Click here for the full Zillow listing.

