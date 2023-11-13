21-Year-Old Man Killed By Train In North Jersey (Update)

Zain Bhatti, of Flanders, was struck by Morris & Essex Line train 6635 just after 3:30 p.m., just west of the Madison station (Morris County) on Tuesday, Nov. 7, NJ Transit officials said.

The train had departed Penn Station New York at 2:32 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 4:05 p.m.

There were no injuries to the 60 customers or the crew on board. Currently, Morris & Essex Line rail service is subject to up to 60-minute delays in both directions. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation.

