21-Year-Old Man Killed By Train In North Jersey (Update)

Officials have identified the victim of a fatal NJ Transit train strike as a 21-year-old man.

<p>A man was fatally struck by an NJ Transit train Tuesday, Nov. 7.</p>

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Zain Bhatti, of Flanders, was struck by Morris & Essex Line train 6635 just after 3:30 p.m., just west of the Madison station (Morris County) on Tuesday, Nov. 7, NJ Transit officials said.

The train had departed Penn Station New York at 2:32 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 4:05 p.m. 

There were no injuries to the 60 customers or the crew on board. Currently, Morris & Essex Line rail service is subject to up to 60-minute delays in both directions. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation.

