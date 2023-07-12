20-Year-Old Navy Service Member From NJ Dies In VA Motorcycle Crash

Quentin Perkins had been riding with a group of motorcyclists from York County to James City County on the Colonial Parkway, before the crash at 820 p.m. on Friday, July 7, county police said.

Perkins and another rider went into a turn at high speeds, left the roadway, and crashed into a wooded area. Multiple witnesses on the roadway reported reckless driving by motorcyclists.

Perkins, an active-duty U.S. Navy service member, was pronounced dead at the scene by James City County Medics.

Perkins had been living in the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown dormitory, police tell Daily Voice. Online records show he was from Linden, but police in Virginia could not immediately confirm a town of residence.

The second motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.

Initial findings indicate that neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crashes. The Colonial Parkway near the Jamestown Settlement remained closed for approximately three hours after the incident. The crashes are still under investigation.

