20-Something Man Wounded In Passaic Projects Shooting

The victim was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the shooting at Alfred Speer Village on Aspen Place around 4 p.m. May 1, they said.

Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire, witnesses said.

The shooter fled in a vehicle toward the Passaic River, they said.

Forensic detectives from the Passaic County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help identify the shooter and/or vehicle used is asked to contact Passaic police: (973) 365-3900.

