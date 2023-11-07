20 Cats Rescued From Bug-Infested Jersey Shore Apartment: Officials

Monmouth County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The apartment in Neptune had two adults, and two children, ages 6 and 3 also living there.

Many of the cats were found to have had upper respiratory infections, eye ulcers, some with dental disease, and were all very scared upon intake, but generally in fair health, the SPCA said on Facebook.

While wearing full protection gear, and after several hours of recovering the cats and kittens, the animals were transferred to the shelter where they all received medical evaluations.

Ross Licitra, Monmouth County SPCA executive director, said: “This is one of those sad situations where a family in our community really needed help — they were struggling, so we stepped in. We took in 20 cats and kittens from their home who now will receive the love and medical care they so desperately need."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.