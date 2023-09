A New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls in the drawing held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, winning $1,000 a week for life. The winning ticket was sold at Jackpocket in Hewitt.

The winning numbers were: 07, 19, 43, 54 and 56. The Cash Ball was: 01.

