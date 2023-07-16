19-Year-Old Woman Dead, Officer Among 4 Hurt Responding To Assist At Crash Scene On Parkway

Jessica Molina-Colmenares, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was riding in a Honda Civic that veered off the Parkway and overturned around 6:30 p.m. in Stafford Township on Saturday, July 15, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Molina-Colmenares died while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash closed the southbound side of the highway.

Meanwhile, as a Stafford police officer was responding to the scene around 7:20 p.m., his vehicle was struck by a northbound Grand Cherokee, Curry said. As a result, the rear seat passenger of the Jeep suffered serious injuries and three other occupants suffered minor injuries, Curry said.

The Stafford Twp. officer sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries. The left and center lanes of the GSP northbound were closed for approximately 6 hours resulting in heavy traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.