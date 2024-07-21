19-Year-Old Swimmer Drowns In NJ Lake, Police Say

Elk Township officers were called to Lake Garrison in Gloucester County for a missing person last seen in the water around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Elk Township Police Chief Lance Hitzelberger said.

Twenty-two minutes after police arrived, the swimmer was recovered lifeless from the water, according to the chief. He was taken to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death was ruled accidental.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.