Kentucky Drug Dealers Busted With 179 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Gun On Route 78: Prosecutor

New Jersey State Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection of a truck towing a trailer on Route 78 in Alpha on Monday, Nov. 13, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials.

The inspection turned up 179 pounds of marijuana, as well as a loaded handgun and large capacity magazine, Pfeiffer said.

The driver, Corey B. Young, 38, of Brooks, Kentucky, as well as his passenger, Tracy Davenport, 49, of Simpsonville, Kentucky, were arrested and charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana in excess of 50 grams.

Young was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, and several other weapons offenses.

