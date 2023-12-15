1.75 Million Travel Steam Irons Part Of Expanded Recall For Fire, Burn, Shock Hazards

Kansas-based Vornado announced that it is now recalling upwards of two million Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons due to fire, burn, and shock hazards due to a faulty power cord.

According to the company, the cord can become damaged, leading to possible overheating, which then poses fire and burn risks. The damage can also lead to exposed copper wires, representing a shock hazard.

The recalled irons have the model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727, which is printed on the back of the irons, with Steamfast printed on the front.

All of the recalled irons were manufactured before March 2017.

There have now been a total of 74 reports of incidents involving the recalled items, including 18 new claims that the iron's power cord smoked, sparked, caught fire, or overheated after it became damage.

Two users have also reported receiving minor shocks.

The irons were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and nationwide online on Amazon between January 2009 and September 2023.

Consumers have been advised to stop using the irons and to visit either the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall for a free replacement or refund.

