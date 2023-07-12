$16.5M Island Built By Renowned NJ Doctor Hits Market (Look Inside)

Klaus Meckeler, a gastroenterologist from Somerset County, brought the property at 99 Ocean E. — about a quarter mile off the coast of Marathon, FL — for $25,000, as reported by Tom Avril, of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Born in Germany, Meckeler immigrated to the U.S. in 1958, lived in Far Hills before he moved to Annandale in 1998, 10 years before he died, his obituary says.

Meckeler was a physician at Somerset Medical Center, having founded the hospital's GI division, of which he served as chief for three decades. He was among the first doctors to perform Japanese endoscopic procedures in New Jersey, and would go on to become a clinical professor of physical diagnosis at RWJ Medical School, his obituary says.

When he wasn't working, Meckeler was focused on his Florida project, The Inquirer says.

As it stands today, the 1.4-acre island boasts a 2,304-square-foot property complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached guest house, a wraparound veranda, and helipad.

It's completely self-sufficient, powered by the wind and sun with a battery-powered backup system. The island’s septic system and drain field allow for the collection of rainwater.

Realtor and family owner Wesley Williford has fond memories growing up in the home that his dad bought about 35 years ago, before transforming it into a vacation rental after the recession.

“My dad bought it because it was his dream to turn the property into something that was completely off-grid,” Williford tells Daily Voice.

“Almost 20 years later here we are, continuing to improve the place."

The most appealing feature, perhaps, isn't tangible at all: Complete privacy and exclusivity. That is, considering. the popularity the island gained as a luxury rental during the pandemic.

“The place itself is special,” said Williford. “I spent my whole life growing up on it, fishing on it, snorkeling, diving — paradise.”

Click here for the full Zillow listing.

