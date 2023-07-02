$1.5M Grant Will Transform Abandoned Railroad Into Hiking, Biking Trail In North Jersey

Rahway Valley Railroad tracks that run through Roselle Park and Kenilwroth are slated to become multi-use tracks designed for pedestrians and bicyclists, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

The trails will connect communities, businesses, shopping and create recreational opportunities. The completion of the project is expected to "significantly" improve modes of transportation in Union County, specifically as it relates to cyclists and pedestrian walkways.

"The Rahway Valley Rails-to-Trails Project paves the way for a brighter future, where safe and accessible multi-use trails bring people together, boost local businesses, create jobs and unlock the beauty of Union County," said Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados.

The short-line railroad connected several local tracks and was discontinued in 1992.

The project is being administered by NJDOT in collaboration with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC), and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO), the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program focuses on providing federal funds for community-based “non-traditional” surface transportation projects. The program aims to enhance the cultural, aesthetic, and environmental aspects of the nation’s intermodal system.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.