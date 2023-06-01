14-Year-Old Boy, Companion Charged With Attempted Murder In Bergen Shooting

The Little Ferry boy was on a bicycle with the older borough teen when he fired at the trio near the corner of Edstan Drive and Rooney Place shortly before 7:30 p.m. late last week, Moonachie Chief Richard Behrens said.

Sgt. Victor Migliorino heard the shot and raced to the scene, where a vehicle had been struck and a shell casing was recovered, the chief said.

An investigation into the planned May 25 incident led to both boys, Behrens said.

Police signed delinquency complaints against the teens, charging both with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault, the chief said.

The younger boy was also charged with two weapons counts, he said.

Both remained held in the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro pending court appearances. Cases involving crimes committed by juveniles are heard by a judge behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Behrens thanked Little Ferry police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

