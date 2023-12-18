$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey

Officials had not yet announced where that ticket was sold as of 11 a.m. Monday.
The winning numbers were 3, 9, 10, 20, and 62, and the Powerball was 25.
A ticket from the Saturday, Dec. 16 Powerball drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey.
