112-Year-Old NJ Movie Theater Reopens For First Time Since Pandemic

Bernardsville Cinema 3 officially reopened on Friday, Oct. 27, with the International Bernardsville Film Festival, which will run through Sunday, Oct. 29.

The cinema, located at 5 Minebrook Road in Bernardsville, was built in 1910 by Frank Allen, a developer downtown, the theater's website says.

The theater seats 500 people but was converted into a triplex theater in the 1990s. BowTie cinemas took over in 2013 until changing hands to United Leisure Cinemas, who has ownership of it today.

Movies will run regularly beginning Nov. 3.

Follow the Bernardsville Cinema's Facebook page for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.