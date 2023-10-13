101-Year-Old Lodi Woman Burned Critically In Public Housing Fire

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Major Crimes Unit and the Lodi Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out in the low-rise garden apartment on Rennie Place around 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

The prosecutor didn't say whether or not the cause is considered suspicious. The initial word from responders at the scene was that it was an oven fire.

First responders found the woman unresponsive, Musella said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he said.

