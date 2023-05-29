Fair 62°

10-Foot Great White Shark Detected Off NJ Coast Memorial Day Weekend

A 10-foot Great White shark surfaced off the New Jersey coast Memorial Day Weekend.

Penny is making waves off the NJ coast this Memorial Day. Photo Credit: OCEARCH
Cecilia Levine
Penny, who has been tracked by shark research center OCEARCH since April, surfaced several miles off of Ocean City around 6:45 a.m. Memorial Day, according to the org's shark-tracker.

Penny made her way north since being tagged by OCEARCH in North Carolina just last month. She "pinged" off the coast of Maryland in mid-May and resurfaced just this weekend in New Jersey.

A "Ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data, OCEARCH says.

Earlier this month, a slightly smaller White Shark named Simon pinged several times off the coast of Ocean County. Then, on May 8, an eight-foot shark surfaced in Sea Isle City.

Click here to track Penny via OCEARCH.

