1 Dead In NJ, 28 Sickened In Multi-State Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak, CDC Says

Twenty-eight people across 12 states had been sickened between late May and mid-July, the CDC says. The deaths occurred in New Jersey and Illinois, health officials said. All 28 individuals had been hospitalized as of Friday, July 19.

According to the CDC map, seven illnesses were reported in New York; six in Maryland; two in New Jersey; two in Virginia; two in Massachusetts; and one in Pennsylvania. Click here for the map of illnesses.

This particular outbreak is believed to be linked to sliced deli meats purchased at deli counters, health officials said.

Investigators were collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated, the CDC said.

"Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria," the CDC continued.

"Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats."

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, according to officials.

"This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak."

Click here for more from the CDC on the Listeria outbreak.

