Zoom Snub Backfires: Tenant Gets Second Shot In $3.4K Bergen County Security Deposit Lawsuit

The court said the judge should have at least considered letting her appear over Zoom.

Vanessa Brotherns, who now lives in California, filed the lawsuit against Magdi Mosaid in 2021, claiming he failed to return her deposit plus interest after she moved out.

According to court documents, the case was initially marked “settled prior to trial” in November 2021. But in 2023, Brotherns filed a motion to enforce what she claimed was a verbal agreement: Mosaid would pay her the deposit back, plus $800 in attorney’s fees. If he didn’t, he’d owe double the deposit under New Jersey law, her attorney argued.

Mosaid denied that there was ever a deal, and after a hearing on September 29, 2023, the court ruled in his favor.

A trial was scheduled for October 31, 2023. The judge had warned both sides not to request delays or ask to appear remotely. Still, Brotherns’ attorney requested a two-week adjournment or permission for her to appear virtually, citing her travel from California and a planned trip to New Jersey in mid-November.

The judge denied both requests. When Brotherns didn’t show, the case was dismissed with prejudice—meaning it couldn’t be refiled.

But the Appellate Division reversed that decision. The judges said the trial court abused its discretion by not considering the virtual appearance request, especially under a 2022 New Jersey Supreme Court order that allows for remote participation at a judge’s discretion.

“There is nothing in the record to suggest plaintiff’s request was nefarious or purposeful,” the appeals court wrote, noting even Mosaid’s attorney had agreed to a delay.

The case now heads back to Bergen County for trial.

