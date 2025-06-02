Zillow To Block Listings That Violate New Rules: Here’s What Gets You Banned For Life

Starting June 30, any listing that violates Zillow’s new Listing Access Standards may be permanently removed from both Zillow and Trulia, the company said in a public announcement posted May 20.

The standards are based on a simple rule: If a listing is marketed to some buyers, it should be marketed to all buyers, Zillow said.

The standards are designed to support transparency and fair access, and mirror the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy.

The crackdown begins with a notification period: From May 28 through June 30, agents will be warned if their listings don’t comply. After that, the third violation and any that follow will result in the listing being blocked from Zillow and Trulia.

🚫 What’s Not Allowed:

Listings shared publicly—on social media, websites, or via yard signs—but not entered into the MLS within one business day

Marketing that gives some buyers early access, like directing them to gated broker websites or “DM for a link” posts

Public mention of off-market listings only available through specific brokerages

✅ What’s Allowed:

Office exclusives with signed seller disclosures

MLS “coming soon” listings entered within one business day

Sneak peeks on social media without addresses, prices, or calls to action

Why it Matters:

Zillow said its policy aims to protect equal access, higher sale prices, and faster transactions. According to their research, sellers in communities of color lose an average of $6,000 more when listings are kept off the MLS.

“Your sellers expect maximum exposure,” the company said. “Buyers expect to see all available listings. And transparency builds trust in the market.”

These changes apply to all exclusive for-sale listings. The rules do not apply to:

For sale by owner listings

Rental listings

New construction listed directly by builders

Zillow has created training and listing presentations to help agents stay compliant, and is currently rolling the policy out in phases starting with major markets.

Click here for more on what agents need to know.

