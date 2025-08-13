Zelle Left Users Open To $1B In Scams, NY AG Says

A lawsuit filed against Early Warning Services, LLC (EWS) by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office Wednesday, Aug. 13, alleges the company failed to protect users from scams.

EWS operates Zelle and is owned by a consortium of some of the country’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Capital One, and Wells Fargo.

According to the complaint, EWS launched Zelle in 2017 without critical safeguards, making it easy for scammers to exploit the payment platform.

The company knew from the start that Zelle’s design — with instant, irreversible transfers and minimal verification — left users vulnerable, but failed to enforce meaningful anti-fraud measures on its partner banks, James’ office said.

Between 2017 and 2023, victims nationwide lost more than $1 billion to scams on Zelle, including millions from New Yorkers.

In one example cited in the lawsuit, a New York man received a call from someone posing as a Con Edison employee who claimed his electricity would be shut off unless he paid immediately via Zelle.

The victim sent $1,476.89 to an account labeled “Coned Billing,” only to later discover it was a scam. His bank reportedly told him the funds could not be recovered.

James alleges EWS failed to act despite repeated reports of fraud from partner banks, and that some scammers remained active on the platform long after being flagged.

The lawsuit seeks restitution and damages for affected New Yorkers, as well as a court order requiring Zelle to implement stronger anti-fraud protections.

“No one should be left to fend for themselves after falling victim to a scam,” James said. “I look forward to getting justice for the New Yorkers who suffered because of Zelle’s security failures.”

Asked about the lawsuit, a spokesperson for EWS provided Daily Voice with a defiant statement calling it "a political stunt to generate press, not progress."

The company argued the case would “hand criminals a blueprint for guaranteed payouts with no consequences” and claimed it puts consumers “at greater risk.”

AWS said more than 99.95 percent of all Zelle transactions occur without any fraud or scam reports. The company said James' case is “nothing more than a copycat” of a federal lawsuit dismissed in March.

"The Attorney General should focus on the hard facts, stopping criminal activity and adherence to the law, not overreach and meritless claims," the company said.

Consumers who lost money to Zelle scams are encouraged to file a report with the Attorney General’s Consumer Frauds Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.