YouTuber Who Filmed Viral Confrontation With Armed State Trooper Pleads Not Guilty To Felony

SeanPaul Reyes, 34, of Gorham, New York, confronted Trooper Sgt. Brian Fahey outside Fahey’s Groton home on July 11. Video of the altercation shows an armed Fahey spitting in Reyes’ face as the two shouted expletives at each other.

Tahiem Glover, 20, of Selden, New York, Reyes’ cameraman, was also arrested and charged.

Reyes called the charges of voyeurism, trespassing, and breach of peace “baseless and unlawful” in a YouTube video posted after his arraignment on Friday, July 25. Several Reyes’ supporters appeared outside New London Superior Court holding signs including, “Bad Cops Get Good Cops Killed."

Reyes launched a GoFundMe campaign to finance his legal fight. As of Saturday afternoon, it had raised more than $47,000.

Reyes runs the YouTube channel Long Island Audit. Supporters describe auditors as citizen journalists who test the limits of the First Amendment. Critics argue they interfere with official duties for online clout.

Reyes said he confronted Fahey over what he viewed as excessive overtime abuse. He showed up at the trooper’s home with an electronic billboard playing footage from a previous clash between the two.

In the 33-minute video, Reyes knocks on Fahey’s door, asking for comment on allegations of misconduct. Fahey tells him to leave and reenters his home.

As Reyes walks away, calling Fahey a “coward,” the trooper returns, now holding a pistol and speaking to 911 dispatchers.

Fahey chest shoves Reyes down the driveway as the two continue to exchange obscenities. At one point, the trooper spits into Reyes’ face.

Fahey claims in the video that he grabbed his gun because he feared for his life, alleging that Reyes had threatened to kill him in an online post. Reyes denies that claim.

Groton police arrested Reyes after the altercation. He was released on $75,000 bail following his Friday court hearing. He is not allowed to contact Fahey or his family.

The Connecticut State Police confirmed it had launched an internal investigation, working in coordination with Groton Police. Fahey remains employed by the department.

Groton police declined to charge Fahey with assault for spitting, saying Connecticut law requires the infliction of “physical pain." However, they told Reyes that spitting on an officer is a crime.

In a statement, the Groton Police Department said it would “conduct a thorough review of its response to the incident, consistent with department policy following major incidents.”

Reyes is also suing Fahey in federal court, alleging the trooper violated his civil rights in a 2021 detention after Reyes filmed TSA agents at Bradley International Airport, according to a report from CT Insider.

