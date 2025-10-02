Youth's YouTube Livestream May Implicate Him In NJ Girls' Murders

In the Tuesday, Sept. 30 video, the boy — who has not been identified by prosecutors due to his age — was attempting to talk about baseball and play a game, but was inundated with comments almost immediately.

Comments began popping up on the screen asking the boy if he was going to jail, if he was going to stream the trial, and mourning the girls who were killed.

Municipal court records out of Cranford show multiple motor vehicle summonses filed against someone with the same name of the YouTuber, filed Monday, Sept. 29, the day that Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were mowed down by a teenager in a Jeep on Burnside Avenue. Daily Voice has reached out to the Union County Prosecutor's Office to confirm if the user is the boy charged.

The boy eventually turns off the live chat and at the 12-minute mark, begins discussing the murders and vows to "explain" the situation.

"In a neighboring town, unfortunately, girls were killed in a hit-and-run crash. Now, there has been a lot of misinformation going on over the Internet, but I will say this: I wish my sincerest condolences to those two girls lost in that tragic accident. It is an absolute unfortunate situation, and there's more to the story you're not getting. But when the time comes, I will explain it in greater detail. I'm not authorized to talk about the whole thing.," the boy said. but I will say this: Making threats against my family will not be tolerated. My cousin has received hateful messages over social media about this whole spiel, and he's had to unfollow me on everything because of this whole drama...if you hate me, you hate me, if you don't you don't. You're opening up Pandora's box, getting family involved, and that does not sit right with me."

Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro on Wednesday, Oct. 1 acknowledged he was related to the teenager charged in the crash, but said he was not immediate family, while condemning what happened.

The teen continued talking in the YouTube video, saying: "This is a very serious incident that happened, and I really don't know if I should be streaming this right now."

He briefly goes on a tangent about his 39,000 TikTok followers.

"I want to thank each and every single one of y'all. I love yall to absolute death and regardless of what happens, if you don't see me streaming for a little bit, you'll understand why, but this will be in the hands of Jesus, it will be ok this will be sorted out... There's more to the story but again, I'm not authorized to comment on it," the boy said.

The boy begins to wrap up his livestream by offering his thoughts on mental health around the 15:40-minute mark

"I really think there needs to be more done to address mental health in this state, because you know... I've been bullied, ridiculed... over false allegations about things that have happened in the past. There is more to this story, it will come out in the future, and I'm going to let you all know this right now — I don't plan to go anywhere anytime soon regarding streaming... I really think New Jersey needs to do a better job of addressing this mental health crisis."

"I'm a nice kid, 17 years old with a good family by my side, and these allegations that have been ruining everything is a shame. But again I'm going to leave it at that. I really think you all should be a lot nicer to each other."

The boy urged any victims of bullying to report it to their guidance counselors "before this s— gets out of hand. The amount of bullying I've been through in the past has been absolutely absurd. The state is not doing a right job of addressing this mental health crisis."

Comments from viewers on the livestream were unsparing.

"Rest in [peace] to those two 17-year-old girls that you stalked, ran over, murdered, and tried to escape from," one commenter wrote.

"You murdered my neighbor and her best friend," another commenter said. "You are disgusting. You are a murderer. I hope people continue to comment and pursue justice. you. are. deplorable.

In a statement to FOX 5, the families said the boy had been stalking Niotis, saying he had been plotting the attack for months. CBS News, citing relatives and friends, said a restraining order had been filed against the boy.

A day after the livestream, authorities announced two counts of first-degree murder charges had been filed against a 17-year-old boy.

A GoFundMe launched to support the families has raised more than $128,000 as of Thursday morning, Oct. 2. Organizers said all funds will be split evenly between the families to cover funeral expenses.

The stream ends with the boy lamenting that the New York Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox before pivoting to sending his condolences to the families of the victims.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.