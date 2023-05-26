Youth Gang Seized Following Vandalism In Hasbrouck Heights Park

A resident called police to report parts of the gazebo at the Terrace Avenue Park near Cleveland Avenue spray-painted and broken off around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

A detective tried stopping eight of the juveniles on Henry Street a short time later, but they resisted, responders said.

Wood-Ridge police joined their Hasbrouck Heights colleagues who immediately converged on the neighborhood.

Ten youngsters were brought to police headquarters, according to an initial dispatch.

Borough DPW workers brought a dump truck to help collect and impound the bicycles, according to the report.

Delinquency complaints were expected to be signed once investigators determine the extent of the damage and confer with Police Chief Joseph Rinke following the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

Cases involving crimes committed by juveniles are heard by a judge behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.