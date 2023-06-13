Youth Baseball Spectator Punches Another Man Over Call During NJ Game: Police

They were arguing over a call by the referee.

Dillon M. Smith attacked a 44-year-old spectator after the game ended at 8:09 p.m. on June 6, Franklin Township police said.

Smith drove away from the Franklin Sports Complex on Pennsylvania Avenue, but a witness took down his license plate number and gave it to police.

The Franklinville victim was treated for facial injuries by Gloucester County EMS and went to an area hospital, police said.

Smith was arrested at his Williamstown home.

He was initially charged with simple assault but the charge was upgraded to aggravated assault.

He was being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

