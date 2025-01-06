'You're Going To Shoot Me?' Elmwood Park Man Punched Driver Before Road Rage Killing, Cops Say

Daily Voice has obtained the affidavit for probable cause in the Dec. 20 shooting death of Robert "Bobby" Rodgers at Lakeview and Merselis avenues, in which Angel Pacheco, 67, of Clifton, was charged with murder.

During the police investigation, Pacheco waived his Miranda rights and said he was returning from his girlfriend's house in Paterson when a white van began driving erratically behind him, according to the affidavit for probable cause. He stopped at Lakeview and Merselis Avenues when Rodgers walked up to his truck and punched the driver's side window three times. Pacheco rolled down his window to see if Rodgers wanted to have a conversation, at which point Rodgers struck him twice in the face with his left hand, Pacheco allegedly told investigators.

Pacheco maneuvered away from being struck and grabbed a firearm from his right hip, he told police. He then pulled on the slide to activate the firearm. That's when Rodgers said, "You're going to shoot me?" Pacheco told police, adding that he fired one round and struck Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Rodgers' wife, identified in police paperwork as B.S., told police the two had just left Buffalo Wild Wings and were on Lakeview when a dark-colored pickup truck began driving erratically.

The pickup truck tried to stop and go multiple times until it stopped at a red light at the intersection of Lakeview and Merselis Avenues. At that point, Rodgers got out of his vehicle, a white Honda Odyssey, and walked to the driver's side of the pickup truck, where the altercation ensued.

Moments later, Rodgers' wife heard "a loud audible noise" and saw her husband walk towards their vehicle. She saw that her husband had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. She called for help from passing motorists and called 911. Rodgers was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Pacheco refused to provide the make or model of his weapon to police but said the firearm was a 9mm and had two "cartridges," the affidavit for probable cause says. He said when he returned home, he ejected the magazine and placed the firearm in the carrying case within his home.

Pacheco said he was in fear of his safety and wanted to protect himself. Detectives asked Pacheco if he had a concealed carry permit. He said he did not, but that he has carried a firearm for many years, police paperwork says. At the end of the investigation, detectives found that Pacheco had a handgun registered in his name.

A passing motorist who witnessed the incident said her car was struck by gunfire.

Rodgers' obituary on the Shook Funeral Home website shows he was a lifelong Clifton resident who worked as a truck driver for Caravan in Elizabeth for many years. He moved to Elmwood Park two years ago.

Survivors include his wife Betsy Serna; children Kaylin Rodgers, Mariah Velez, Mia Rodgers, Leah Rodgers, Liam Rodgers; grandchildren Sophia Rosario, Nevaeh Soto, Klaus Soto and Khai Soto; siblings Mary Kalthoff, Robin Rodgers, Lori Buckalew and her husband James, and the late Stephen Ur; and a host of relatives, friends, and loved ones.

In response to the tragedy, Betsy'’s cousin Fabian Romero launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support her and her children.

"We are trying to make this heartbreaking moment less of a burden so she can mourn the love of her life," the campaign reads.

