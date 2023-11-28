Most Spectacular Christmas Light Displays To See This Year In North Jersey

Daily Voice has partnered with Sandy Nussbaum-Giercyk, the creator of "The Great Holiday Light List: Sights of the Season," to come up with your guide to the best home Christmas light displays across North Jersey.
Nussbaum-Giercyk, who owned a Disney-focused travel company, has compiled multiple lists for every county in NJ, FL, NY, PA and MA.
"Since we all can't live in Disney every day, holiday lights are the next best way to create magic," she said. "You can see them where ever in the country you live and best of all, they are free."
Here is your guide to the best holiday light shows in North Jersey, made possible by Nussbaum-Giercyk.
BERGEN
138 and 144 Ridge Avenue in Park Ridge: 40,000 lights total spanning two homes.
- Lights on Lozier, 181 Lozier Court in Paramus: A man's promise to his girlfriend that if she beat cancer, he'd decorate his home in a very big way.
- 50 Academy Road, Ho-Ho-Kus
- 198 Van Saun Dr, River Edge
- 461 2nd Avenue, Lyndhurst
Christmas Done Right by the Heifitzs features approximately 35,000 lights at 241 Oradell Ave., in Paramus
525 Hermann Ave, River Vale
244 and 246 Franklin Ave., Cliffside Park: Neighbors working together across two homes always adds extra sparkle.
262 Evans Place, Saddle Brook
3 Brook Ct., Mahwah
MORRIS/SUSSEX/PASSAIC
- 63 Sheffield Road, Wayne
- Christmas on Burnside, Burnside Place in Haskell
- 42 Mountain Ave., Cedar Knolls
44 Briarwood Road, Wayne
32 Fleetwood Dr, Rockaway (starts Dec. 1)
17 Hamilton St., Hamburg
11 Lakeview Dr. S, Hamburg
6 Oak Hill, Vernon
- 3 Indian Falls Road, Mine Hill
- Stickles Pond Christmas, 131 Stickles Pond Road, Newton
- 21 Birchwood Road, Randolph (hope you like dubstep, begins Dec. 3)
- Christmas Lights On Parkview Drive, 56 Parkview Dr., Roxbury
- 9 Cedar Road, Pompton Plains
24 Beech Ave., Pompton Lakes
Manor Ave, Pompton Plains
ESSEX/UNION/HUDSON
Fanwood's Famous Christmas House, 83 Paterson Road, Fanwood
128 Adelaide St., Belleville (starts 12/10)
1516 Ashbrook Dr., Scotch Plains
Camuso Holiday Display, Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive, across from 357 South Livingston Avenue in Livingston
151 Prospect St., Nutley
425 Warren St., Harrison
964 Braun Terrace, Union
Lights On Myrtle, 54 Myrtle Ave., Montclair
43 Grace St., Bloomfield (snow machine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., train set, Grinch suspended in the air).
Nussbaum-Giercyk encourages viewers to share photos and videos on her Facebook page here. Fans can also have a list customized by Nussbaum-Giercyk.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.