Most Spectacular Christmas Light Displays To See This Year In North Jersey

Daily Voice has partnered with Sandy Nussbaum-Giercyk, the creator of "The Great Holiday Light List: Sights of the Season," to come up with your guide to the best home Christmas light displays across North Jersey.

Nussbaum-Giercyk, who owned a Disney-focused travel company, has compiled multiple lists for every county in NJ, FL, NY, PA and MA.

"Since we all can't live in Disney every day, holiday lights are the next best way to create magic," she said. "You can see them where ever in the country you live and best of all, they are free."

Here is your guide to the best holiday light shows in North Jersey, made possible by Nussbaum-Giercyk.

BERGEN

138 and 144 Ridge Avenue in Park Ridge: 40,000 lights total spanning two homes.

Lights on Lozier , 181 Lozier Court in Paramus: A man's promise to his girlfriend that if she beat cancer, he'd decorate his home in a very big way.

50 Academy Road, Ho-Ho-Kus

198 Van Saun Dr, River Edge

461 2nd Avenue, Lyndhurst

Christmas Done Right by the Heifitzs features approximately 35,000 lights at 241 Oradell Ave., in Paramus

525 Hermann Ave, River Vale

244 and 246 Franklin Ave., Cliffside Park: Neighbors working together across two homes always adds extra sparkle.

262 Evans Place, Saddle Brook

3 Brook Ct., Mahwah

MORRIS/SUSSEX/PASSAIC

63 Sheffield Road, Wayne

Christmas on Burnside , Burnside Place in Haskell

42 Mountain Ave., Cedar Knolls

44 Briarwood Road, Wayne

32 Fleetwood Dr, Rockaway (starts Dec. 1)

17 Hamilton St., Hamburg

11 Lakeview Dr. S, Hamburg

6 Oak Hill, Vernon

3 Indian Falls Road, Mine Hill

Stickles Pond Christmas , 131 Stickles Pond Road, Newton

21 Birchwood Road, Randolph (hope you like dubstep, begins Dec. 3)

Christmas Lights On Parkview Drive, 56 Parkview Dr., Roxbury

9 Cedar Road, Pompton Plains

24 Beech Ave., Pompton Lakes

Manor Ave, Pompton Plains

ESSEX/UNION/HUDSON

Fanwood's Famous Christmas House, 83 Paterson Road, Fanwood

128 Adelaide St., Belleville (starts 12/10)

1516 Ashbrook Dr., Scotch Plains

Camuso Holiday Display, Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive, across from 357 South Livingston Avenue in Livingston

151 Prospect St., Nutley

425 Warren St., Harrison

964 Braun Terrace, Union

Lights On Myrtle, 54 Myrtle Ave., Montclair

43 Grace St., Bloomfield (snow machine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., train set, Grinch suspended in the air).

Nussbaum-Giercyk encourages viewers to share photos and videos on her Facebook page here. Fans can also have a list customized by Nussbaum-Giercyk.

