Fair 34°

SHARE

Most Spectacular Christmas Light Displays To See This Year In North Jersey

It may be getting dark early but Christmas light displays are keeping New Jersey bright.

<p>50 Academy Road, Ho-Ho-Kus</p>

50 Academy Road, Ho-Ho-Kus

 Photo Credit: John Arehart
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Daily Voice has partnered with Sandy Nussbaum-Giercyk, the creator of "The Great Holiday Light List: Sights of the Season," to come up with your guide to the best home Christmas light displays across North Jersey.

Nussbaum-Giercyk, who owned a Disney-focused travel company, has compiled multiple lists for every county in NJ, FL, NY, PA and MA.

"Since we all can't live in Disney every day, holiday lights are the next best way to create magic," she said. "You can see them where ever in the country you live and best of all, they are free."

Here is your guide to the best holiday light shows in North Jersey, made possible by Nussbaum-Giercyk.

BERGEN

  • 138 and 144 Ridge Avenue in Park Ridge: 40,000 lights total spanning two homes.

  • Lights on Lozier, 181 Lozier Court in Paramus: A man's promise to his girlfriend that if she beat cancer, he'd decorate his home in a very big way.
  • 50 Academy Road, Ho-Ho-Kus
  • 198 Van Saun Dr, River Edge
  • 461 2nd Avenue, Lyndhurst 

  • Christmas Done Right by the Heifitzs features approximately 35,000 lights at 241 Oradell Ave., in Paramus

  • 525 Hermann Ave, River Vale

  • 244 and 246 Franklin Ave., Cliffside Park: Neighbors working together across two homes always adds extra sparkle.

  • 262 Evans Place, Saddle Brook

  • 3 Brook Ct., Mahwah

MORRIS/SUSSEX/PASSAIC

  • 63 Sheffield Road, Wayne
  • Christmas on Burnside, Burnside Place in Haskell
  • 42 Mountain Ave., Cedar Knolls

  • 44 Briarwood Road, Wayne

  • 32 Fleetwood Dr, Rockaway (starts Dec. 1)

  • 17 Hamilton St., Hamburg

  • 11 Lakeview Dr. S, Hamburg

  • 6 Oak Hill, Vernon

  • 3 Indian Falls Road, Mine Hill
  • Stickles Pond Christmas, 131 Stickles Pond Road, Newton
  • 21 Birchwood Road, Randolph (hope you like dubstep, begins Dec. 3)
  • Christmas Lights On Parkview Drive, 56 Parkview Dr., Roxbury
  • 9 Cedar Road, Pompton Plains

  • 24 Beech Ave., Pompton Lakes

  • Manor Ave, Pompton Plains

ESSEX/UNION/HUDSON

  • Camuso Holiday Display, Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive, across from 357 South Livingston Avenue in Livingston 

  • 151 Prospect St., Nutley 

  • 425 Warren St., Harrison

  • 964 Braun Terrace, Union

  • Lights On Myrtle, 54 Myrtle Ave., Montclair

  • 43 Grace St., Bloomfield (snow machine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., train set, Grinch suspended in the air).

Nussbaum-Giercyk encourages viewers to share photos and videos on her Facebook page here. Fans can also have a list customized by Nussbaum-Giercyk.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE