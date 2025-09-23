‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’: Trump Lectures World Leaders During UN Address

Speaking at the General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 23 in Manhattan, Trump repeatedly questioned the institution’s value and cast himself as a fixer where diplomats failed.

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” he asked, deriding what he called “strongly worded letters” and “empty words.” He added, “It’s sad I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them.”

Trump opened with immigration and crime, praising El Salvador’s hard‑line policies in cooperation with the US, and telling representatives, “Your countries are being ruined” because of migration.

He even went as far as to say that the UN is funding "uncontrolled migration."

He later delivered his most combative threat while addressing narco-trafficking from Venezuela, referencing three attacks at boats in South America being manned by alleged terrorists: “We will blow you out of existence.”

The president lashed out at European allies that recognized a Palestinian state and pressed a singular demand on Gaza: “We want all the hostages back.” He did not outline new steps on humanitarian aid but urged a united message to Hamas: “Release the hostages now," a comment that may have drawn his loudest applause of the speech.

On Ukraine, Trump said he would punish Moscow economically with severe tariffs, but only if Europe first cuts off purchases of Russian oil and gas, and mocking them for doing so.

He floated “full and powerful” tariffs on Russia rather than traditional sanctions and faulted China and India for buying Russian energy.

Turning to Iran, he boasted that American strikes had “completely obliterated” its nuclear stockpiles and said, “Today, most of Iran’s military commanders are no longer with us. They are dead.”

Energy and climate drew more barbs. After dismissing renewable energy, he praised Germany’s return to nuclear power and greater use of fossil fuels, declaring, “All green is all bankrupt.” He called climate change "a con job."

“I’m really good at this stuff,” he said at one point, before continuing his free‑wheeling critique of London’s mayor and NATO partners, who remained stone-faced during the address.

There were technical hiccups at the start of the near hour-long address — a faulty teleprompter forced Trump to read from prepared remarks before pivoting to extended improvisation.

“Whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," Trump said, after starting his speech by announcing the prompter was down, leading to laughs.

Before the teleprompter began worked, Trump noted that the escalator at the UN stopped halfway up before his speech, and that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had to walk the rest of the way.

"Lucky the first lady is in good shape," he said. "So am I."

Toward the end of his address, Trump revealed he had just ran into Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Since Trump returned to office in January, a feud between the two nations has intensified, primarily driven by Trump's support for his ally, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Trump is now imposing 50 percent tariffs for most goods from Brazil.

But Trump said of Lula da Silva, "I liked him," and that the two "had good chemistry" in the "39 seconds" they spoke. He revealed that there would a meeting between the two in the coming week.

The length of Trump's address was about four times the amount of time invited world leaders are expected to speak at the General Assembly.

Trump is scheduled to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his speech while Melania Trump will be sitting down with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska.

