'Young Man Full Of Promise': Paterson Teen Killed In Newark Shooting Mourned

But the 18-year-old Paterson resident's life was cut short when he was fatally shot in Newark on Monday, June 23.

At 11:40 p.m., Newark police responded to 367 6th Ave. and found five individuals struck by gunfire, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Waters sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Four men, 26, 24, and two 19-year-olds were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

"Brandyn was so much more than the way he left us," Nakia Delgado, Waters' aunt wrote on a fundraising page ."He was a young man full of promise, laughter, and love. He had dreams—big ones—and a spirit that lit up every room he walked into. Whether it was the way he made us laugh, the kindness he showed to friends and strangers alike, or the simple moments we shared with him, his presence left an imprint on each of our hearts.

A fundraiser has been created to help pay for Waters' funeral.

"It’s hard to put into words the pain of losing someone so young," Delgado wrote. "The shock and grief are overwhelming, but what carries us through is the love we shared and the memories that can never be taken from us."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

