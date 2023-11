The child was riding the horse along Linn Smith Road in Frankford Township, when the horse traveled into the roadway and struck the side of a Ford SUV around 5:10 p.m, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

The 8-year-old was ejected and suffered serious injuries. The horse suffered moderate injuries. No further information was provided.

