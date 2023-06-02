Young Bicyclist Struck By DUI Bergen County Driver Faces Long Road To Recovery

Jackson became embedded in the windshield as the driver, Giancarlos Fernandez, of Hasbrouck Heights, allegedly sped off and then tried to flee police by foot, authorities said.

"Jack has a long road to recovery and I’d like everyone to share this story to help support this beautiful family on their healing journey," Jack's aunt, Erin Albertson of Ocean Gate, said on a GoFundMe page.

Jack underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the missing skin on his foot and leg — his most severe injury, Albertson said.

The neurologist apparently told the family it was a miracle that Jack was still here and able to talk, he’s never seen anything like this after such a traumatic accident.

Fernandez was heading west on Freemont Avenue at a high rate of speed in a 2012 Infinity G37, when he struck the boy riding his bike around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, May 26, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer previously said.

Fernandez was charged with Assault by Auto and Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash with Serious Injuries, the prosecutor said.

