Young Associate At Real Estate Company Among Those Killed In NYC Mass Shooting

A second civilian victim has been identified after the deadliest shooting in New York City in a quarter of a century.

Julia Hyman

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Julia Hyman
Wesley LePatner, senior managing director at Blackstone.

 Photo Credit: Linked/Wesley LePatner
Police Officer Didarul Islam was one of the victims.

 Photo Credit: NYPD
At the scene in midtown

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Police at the scene in midtown.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At least three people, including an off-duty NYPD cop, were shot and killed in an incident in at one of midtown Manhattan's prime locations, according to authorities.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At least three people, including an off-duty NYPD cop, were shot and killed in an incident in at one of midtown Manhattan's prime locations, according to authorities.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
At the scene in midtown.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
345 Park Ave. in Manhattan.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Americasroot
The area of midtown Manhattan where the shooting happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
345 Park Ave. (outlined in red).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
Julia Hyman, a 2020 Cornell University graduate, was an associate at the Rudin Real Estate Company, located on the 33rd floor at 345 Park Ave., which includes the NFL headquarters.

The incident happened early Wednesday evening, July 28.

Wesley LePatner, an executive at global investment firm Blackstone and a mother of two, had earlier been identified as another one of the civilians killed.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hyman graduated from the Riverdale Country School in the Fieldston section of the Bronx in 2016. 

The suspect, Shane Devon Tamura, age 27, of Las Vegas, died from an apparently self-inflicted wound on the 33rd floor.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the gunman was targeting NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator.

In a memo to staff, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that a league employee sustained serious injuries during the attack and is currently hospitalized.

The other non-civilian casualty was 36-year-old off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was working as a private security guard at the time.

The remaining unidentified victim is believed to be security guard working in the lobby, according to the Daily Mail.

Tamura entered the building and fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time, and the civilian, according to ABC7 New York.

"Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department," the NYPD said. "He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.

"We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

A photo published by NBC News shows the suspected gunman entering a midtown Manhattan building dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses, while carrying what seems to be a large firearm.

The BMW he drove to the skyscraper was registered to him in Nevada, according to NBC, which is reporting the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating if Tamura, a former high school football player in California, had any connections to the agency.

The motive remains undetermined.

In addition to Blackstone Inc., financial firm KPMG also has its headquarters in the building.

A security camera image shows the apparent shooter holding a long gun and walking outside the office building, according to ABC7 New York.

In a statement Tuesday morning, July 29, President Trump said, “I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love.

“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

