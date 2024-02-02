'You Talkin To Me?' New Robert DeNiro Series Casting For NYC Shoot

"Zero Day," starring the legendary actors is a new Netflix TV show that is currently shooting in New York and looking for actors, according to a listing from Backstage.

The show is looking for both men and women to portray a congressional professional in Capitol Hill, according to the listing. All ethnicities will be considered, according to the listing.

According to Netflix, "Zero Day" is a conspiracy thriller about finding the truth in a world in crisis. DeNiro plays a former president who comes out of retirement to lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis while Bassett plays the current President of the United States, according to Netflix.

The show also stars Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Gaby Hoffman and Clark Gregg.

To view the listing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.