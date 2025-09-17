You Didn’t Enter, But You 'Won'? How To Avoid Lottery, Prize Scams

That’s the hallmark of a lottery or prize scam—designed to separate you from your money and identity.

These schemes often arrive by email, text, phone, or mail and lean on pressure tactics to force quick decisions.

Scammers frequently demand “taxes,” “processing,” or “shipping” upfront, or ask for sensitive data to “verify” you.

Legitimate lotteries do not require payment to release a prize, and you should never be asked for your Social Security number, bank account, or copies of your ID to claim one.

Other common tells include claims you won a foreign lottery — it’s illegal for US residents to play these — and counterfeit “advance” checks.

Victims are told to deposit the check and wire back a portion; when the bank flags it as fake, the victim is on the hook.

Watch for poor grammar, generic greetings like “Dear Winner,” instructions to keep your “win” secret, and demands for untraceable payments such as wire transfers, gift cards, or crypto. Imposters may pose as real agencies or invent names like “National Sweepstakes Bureau” to sound official.

Protect Yourself By Following These Steps

Be skeptical of unsolicited “wins.” If it sounds too good to be true, it is.

Never pay to claim a prize and don’t share personal or financial information.

Verify independently. Look up official contact info and call yourself.

Hang up on high-pressure callers and delete suspicious messages without clicking links.

If you’re targeted, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, notify your bank if you sent money or shared account details, report mail scams to the US Postal Inspection Service, and file a report with local police.

