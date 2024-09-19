You Can Do It! Meet Rob Schneider In Northvale

Rob Schneider, who was known for making copies as the Richmeister on "Saturday Night Live" and popped up in numerous Adam Sandler films is signing copies of his new book "You Can Do It!: Speak Your Mind, America" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

In the book, whose title comes from Schneider's memorable character in "The Waterboy," Schneider details how he went from a comedian to vocal advocate for free speech, sharing stories from his time on "Saturday Night Live," while making the case for fearlessness in speech and pushing comedic boundaries, according to a synopsis.

Schneider argues comedians are in a unique position to stand up against tyranny, while also sharing stories about his time with Chris Farley, Norm Macdonald and Christopher Walken, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.