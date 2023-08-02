You Can Buy Tony Soprano's Boat (Look Inside)

United Yacht Sales is selling "The Stugots", Tony Soprano's boat featured on a season 1 episode of "The Sopranos." The 1999 Cape Fear 47 Sportfish now goes by "Never Enough" and has been listed for sale in Stamford, CT.

"The boat was restored," Paul Ouimette, the broker for the boat said. "It fell into disrepair, but the gentlemen who owns it fixed it all up and brought her back to her former glory."

Ouimette never expected to get much publicity for the famous boat, but the vessel has been generating a lot of interest.

"I have gotten a lot of phone calls," he said. "People want to own a little piece of history."

Ouimette gotten phone calls from people throughout the tri-state area, as well as boaters in California, Miami and Michigan. He said preference will not be given to Italian-American goombahs.

"Anyone who wants to come in and make an offer on the boat, they are more than welcome," Ouimette said.

On "The Sopranos," Tony Soprano parks the boat in front of a house he wants to buy and blares Dean Martin over the loudspeakers. In real life, the boat was built in 1998 in North Carolina and commissioned in 1999. Only two of these boats were built, with the other boat being docked in Florida.

Over the course of the show, there were three boats featured on "The Sopranos." In Season 2, the Stugots turned into a 43' Egg Harbor and later, there was the Stugots II, a 55-foot Ocean Yacht.

The asking price for the 47 Cape Fear is $299,9000, so boaters should be prepared to make Ouimette an offer he can't refuse.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.