Yes They Are: Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls Co-Headline 2025 Tour

The 2025 tour unites two iconic acts whose music has shaped generations. While Etheridge and the Indigo Girls have shared festival stages over the years, this marks their first full tour together, blending Etheridge’s fiery rock anthems with the Indigo Girls’ harmony-rich folk sound for an unforgettable concert experience.

Catch them at these Northeast stops:

Etheridge, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is beloved for powerhouse hits like “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” The Indigo Girls, with their own Grammy-winning catalog and singalong favorites like “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo,” bring decades of storytelling and activism to the stage. Together, they’re making this tour a celebration of music, connection, and community.

Don’t miss your chance to witness these iconic artists share the stage. Snag your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable night of music, passion, and connection.

