Yes They Are: Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls Co-Headline 2025 Tour

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls are teaming up for the first time ever on the “Yes We Are” Tour, and Northeast fans won’t want to miss this rare co-headlining event. Tickets are already live—and you can grab yours now.

Melissa Etheridge brings her powerhouse vocals and storytelling spirit to life under the stage lights.

 Photo Credit: Andemaya, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Amy Ray (left) and Emily Saliers (right) of the Indigo Girls bring 40 years of harmonies to the stage.

 Photo Credit: Bryan Ledgard, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
The 2025 tour unites two iconic acts whose music has shaped generations. While Etheridge and the Indigo Girls have shared festival stages over the years, this marks their first full tour together, blending Etheridge’s fiery rock anthems with the Indigo Girls’ harmony-rich folk sound for an unforgettable concert experience.

Catch them at these Northeast stops:

Etheridge, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is beloved for powerhouse hits like “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” The Indigo Girls, with their own Grammy-winning catalog and singalong favorites like “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo,” bring decades of storytelling and activism to the stage. Together, they’re making this tour a celebration of music, connection, and community.

Don’t miss your chance to witness these iconic artists share the stage. Snag your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable night of music, passion, and connection.

