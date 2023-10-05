Shallow Fog 68°

Yankees Coaches Swing By Bergen County Restaurant

Well they certainly have a lot of time on their hands to explore Bergen County's finest cuisine these days.

Sean Casey, Mark DeRosa, and Larry Adegoke dined at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Sam Barron

Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey,  Yankees strength and conditioning coach Larry Adegoke and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa dined out at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the restaurant shared on Facebook.

"Thank you for choosing us for your dining experience," the restaurant exclaimed on Facebook.

Last year, they served the New York Yankees dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series. Aaron Judge even visited the kitchen to say thank you. 

In July, Buddy Valestro, the "Cake Boss" popped in to have dinner. 

