Yacht Club Owner, Bergen County Attorney Arrested In Miami Night Club Assault: Report

Miami-Dade court records confirm that Michael Lupolover, 43, was charged with assault and battery on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Citing a report from Miami Beach PD, Local10 says Lupolover approached another man at Queen Miami Beach around 1:10 a.m. and told him that he didn't belong there. He continuously approached the man and gave him the middle finger, eventually hitting the victim on the head with a glass cup, leaving a gash over his right eye, Local10 says.

Miami Beach police had not returned Daily Voice's request for comment as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Lupolover's verified LinkedIn profile shows he is the founding owner of Lupo Yachts & Lupo Yacht Club in Sunny Isles, FL, which he says started as a traditional yacht charter but later became a revolutionary luxury yacht club.

He also appears to be a practicing attorney with offices based in Englewood Cliffs. His legal website says he is admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and New York Federal Courts. A Hofstra University graduate, Lupolover is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from the Soviet Union, his website says.

He began professionally as a creditors rights attorney before he "switched sides to help people and businesses resolve their financial issues," Lupolover's website says.

Click here for the full report by Local10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.