Xbox Console, Game Prices Rise As Trump's Tariffs Hit Gamers: Here's What You'll Pay

The Xbox Series X now costs $599.99, up from $499.99, Microsoft announced on Thursday, May 1. The cheaper Series S 512GB model is up to $379.99, while the 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition console price jumped to $729.99.

Some new, first-party games are expected to cost $79.99 by the holiday season.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development," Microsoft said. "Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players."

Controllers now range from $64.99 to $199.99, depending on the model. Headsets have also gone up in the US and Canada, with the Xbox Wireless Headset now costing $119.99.

Trump retreated from his "liberation day" tariffs by announcing a 90-day pause on Wednesday, April 9. A 10% duty was imposed on the vast majority of countries, a reversal from even higher rates that loomed for electronics hubs like Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

China isn't included in the pause and Trump has escalated the tariff to as high as 145% on Chinese goods. In response, China has retaliated with a 125% duty on US imports.

Trump's tariffs have also forced Sony to increase PlayStation 5 prices in many parts of the world.

"With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, [Sony Interactive Entertainment] has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand," said Isabelle Tomatis, vice president of global marketing for Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Trump's trade wars have also hit Nintendo.

While the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't increased in price, preorders were delayed for two weeks due to the "liberation day" announcement. Many accessory prices have also increased since Trump enacted his tariffs.

Microsoft sold 28.3 million fourth-generation Xbox consoles as of June 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.