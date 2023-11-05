Wyckoff Woman, 79, Who Died In House Fire Identified

Wyckoff police who arrived first at the Meer Avenue home where she lived with her son and two grandsons found the 79-year-old Italian immigrant unresponsive just after noon Nov. 5, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Ingenito was in cardiac arrest when taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, responders said.

The rear of the house, where the kitchen was located, was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The blaze instantly went to a second alarm and then to a third soon after that.

The main body of the fire was knocked down in about an hour.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was summoned early on.

In a brief statement issued Sunday night, Musella didn't characterize the suspected cause of the fire -- only that members of his office and Wyckoff police are investigating it.

Mutual responders included firefighters from:

Allendale

Fair Lawn

Franklin Lakes

Glen Rock

Hawthorne

Haledon

Ho-Ho-Kus

Midland Park

Mahwah

North Haledon

Oakland

Ramsey

Ridgewood

Saddle River

Waldwick

