Fair 91°

SHARE

Wyckoff Police Pull Drowning Victim, 78, From Backyard Pool, Begin CPR

A 78-year-old Wyckoff man was pulled from a backyard pool after a reported drowning Monday evening, July 28, police said.

Pool

Pool

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to the home around 6 p.m. on July 28, according to Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto.

Preliminary details show the incident happened on Voorhis Avenue, 

“The first officer on scene removed the unconscious person from the pool and, with the assistance of other officers, immediately began resuscitative efforts,” Soto said.

Police were assisted by the Wyckoff Fire Department and Wyckoff Ambulance Corps, according to the release. The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, accompanied by Valley Hospital paramedics.

His condition was not released as of 9:20 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE